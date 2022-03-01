Advertisement

Reports: Ukrainian navy says Snake Island soldiers ‘alive and well’

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards are heard saying, “Russian warship: go f--- yourself.”(CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ukrainian navy says the soldiers of Snake Island who defied orders from an invading Russian vessel to lay down their arms are “alive and well,” according to CNN.

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, they were heard saying via translation, “Russian warship: go f--- yourself.”

The Russians opened fire and were reported to have killed the group of 13 Ukrainians on Snake Island in the Black Sea.

“I am a Russian military ship proposing to put down (your) arms immediately to avoid bloodshed and unjustified deaths,” begins the recording. “In worst case, you will be hit with a bomb strike.”

The Ukrainian navy released a statement saying the soldiers fought off two attacks from the Russians before being forced to surrender.

The soldiers were reportedly shown on Russian state media arriving where they are currently being held in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Reports also said the island’s infrastructure was “decimated” during the attack.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck hits Omaha bridge, stopping train traffic
Omaha police officer faces more child pornography charges
Overnight shooting in Omaha ends with one person transported with injuries
Mutual of Omaha’s new headquarters tower to cost $433M
Federal court sentences Nebraska woman for kidnapping her grandchildren

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church
Council Bluffs crash under investigation after motorcyclist taken to trauma center
Proposed Nebraska bill raises tougher laws, tougher protection on catalytic converter thefts
Former NU President Ronald Roskens dies
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers