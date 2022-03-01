Omaha man charged with enticing two children

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was charged Tuesday with two counts of child enticement after allegedly walking up to two 12-year-olds and trying to convince them to come with him.

Skyler Buller, 29, appeared in jail court Tuesday morning. He was formally charged with two counts of child enticement with bond set at $100,000.

According to court documents, the children told Omaha Police officers on Sunday that a man tried to get them to come with him at roughly 3:30 p.m. that afternoon while they were playing. They said he called them beautiful and offered them a baseball mitt if they would go with him.

Police said a family friend came outside and interrupted the situation, and the man left afterward. They gave officers a description and showed officers a picture of the man, reports state.

That evening at 6:08 p.m., an officer saw a man matching his description walking in the area of 40th Street and Bedford Avenue. Police said he was holding a large knife, court documents state. During a search, officers claim they found less than an ounce of marijuana and four apparent drug pipes.

Police identified the man as Buller, and he later allegedly admitted to officers that he gave the children the baseball mitt and talked to them, according to court documents.

Buller was booked at that time for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Buller’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 1.

