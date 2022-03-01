Omaha home valuations expected to increase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Homeowners in Douglas County should prepare to see an increase in their home valuations.

Douglas County Assessor Diane Battiato told county commissioners this morning that increases in every area of the county are almost a sure thing.

Douglas County officials tell us home valuations are based on sales and market trends.

“We are mandated to value properties according to sales and market trends, and we have to do that within a parameter of 92-100% of actual market value,” Battiato said. “That being said, in our extremely escalating market, those values are increasing exponentially.”

Battiato pointed out to the commissioners that her officer follows state law - they do not set policies or tax rates.

Right now there are many people looking to buy homes and not enough people willing to sell. A home near Newport and 31st Avenue sold in one day for $10,000 over asking price.

Battiato says the buyers and sellers are controlling valuations. Right now it’s about supply and demand, and buyers are fighting for the short supply.

“You’ve got people who are getting into bidding wars,” Battiato said. “They’re putting a house on the market and a week later they’re taking bids on them, and people are paying over asking price for the homes, and it’s really increasing valuations.”

It’s that kind of deal that’s driving Douglas County valuations. The state requires valuations to run from 92-100% of market value.

Overall, Douglas County was at 85% last year. None of the 19 areas in the county reach that goal, with North Omaha being the lowest at 78%.

Douglas County Chief Field Deputy Brian Grimm says home valuations are swiftly increasing.

“What we found is a lot of what used to be considered affordable housing in those areas are getting to be no longer affordable,” Grimm said. “It’s increasing at a pretty good rate.”

Heidi Lowe lives in North Omaha. She’s aware of the increased cost to buy a home in the area and knows a valuation increase is on the way

“Kind of dreading it and little prepared, because it’s been creeping up over the last few years,” Lowe said. “Kind of expected it, but not thrilled.”

Douglas County Commissioner P.J. Morgan has years of experience as a licensed real estate appraiser. He’s concerned about the high prices and the valuations that will follow.

“If we ever started to get back to the norm of having homes on the market, these values aren’t going to be where they are,” Morgan said. “We’re going to have another bubble like we had in ‘08.”

Douglas County is in the preliminary stages of estimating valuations. County officials must submit their proposed final evaluations to the state by March 25.

