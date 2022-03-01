Omaha FBI to host active shooter awareness training

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha FBI field office will host an active shooter awareness, preparedness, and response training for houses of worship.

The training will include an overview of threat reporting and active shooter response training. It will be hosted by the Anti-Defamation League and the Omaha Jewish Community Center.

According to FBI Omaha, preparation and training are essential for houses of worship to protect their congregations.

The training will take place on March 15 for representatives of houses of worship in the Omaha and Lincoln area.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.