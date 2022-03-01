Omaha Police say recent robberies connected; four arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police told 6 News on Tuesday afternoon that investigators have connected a string of 10 recent robberies and made four arrests.

OPD said in a release Tuesday that they had arrested Quincy Louis, 25; Djuan Beverly, 23; Fay-Lynne Hardesty, 19; and Adrionna Leeper, 22, in connection with the robberies:

Louis is facing 35 charges: two counts of attempted felony assault on an officer, eight counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, 11 counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, 11 counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and one count of criminal mischief to a vehicle

Beverly is facing 11 charges: eight counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, and one count of accessory to a felony

Hardesty and Leeper are each facing 10 charges: eight counts each of robbery, and two counts each of attempted robbery

Omaha Police arrested four people on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in connection with 10 robberies across the city in recent weeks. From left: Quincy Louis, 25; Djuan Beverly, 23; Fay-Lynne Hardesty, 19; and Adrionna Leeper, 22. (Omaha Police Department)

ROBBERIES TIMELINE

OPD said the suspects robbed or attempted to rob 10 locations around the city in recent days:

OVERNIGHT CHASE

News of the confirmation and arrests comes on the heels of OPD’s latest investigation into a dangerous series of events that started with a robbery early Tuesday morning.

Someone alerted authorities to a robbery at the QuikTrip at 108th and O streets around 3 a.m. and said the robber ran from the scene.

“In the process of getting there—officers were flagged down by an individual later identified as a witness to the robbery from there officers found a suspect vehicle,” said Sgt. Ryan Hinsley, Omaha Police Dept.

Responding officers then reported that they were shot at in the area of 102nd and Mockingbird, east of the store. 6 News saw officers searching for shell casings.

Soon after, there was a high-speed chase that ended near 132nd Street and Buffalo Road in Sarpy County, where three people were taken into custody without further incident. A fourth suspect was located later. Police questioned all four at OPD headquarters.

A neighbor who does not wish to be identified says she woke up to law enforcement from numerous agencies surrounding her home.

“I told them they had the run of the property you know—whatever they wanted to check.”

The incident followed a string of seven robberies over the weekend that police said previously were connected.

Investigators say they executed search warrants at several places across the metro on Tuesday all in connection with the robberies.

“Throughout today we’ve served and executed some search warrants on hotels and some residences here in Omaha and into the Carter Lake area. From there we have been able to recover property,” said Sgt. Hinsley.

In almost all of the cases, a gunman wore all black clothing and a ski mask. He appeared to have scars on the knuckles of his right hand in at least two cases, police said.

If anyone has information, call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.

FURTHER CONNECTIONS POSSIBLE

Lincoln Police are also looking into the possibility that these Omaha robberies are connected to overnight robberies there:

11:50 p.m. Monday at a Kwik Shop located on Cornhusker Highway

11:56 p.m. Monday at a Casey’s location on 48th Street

1 a.m. Tuesday at another Kwik Shop location on W Street

3 a.m. Tuesday at a QuikTrip store on south 108th Street

