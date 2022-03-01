New bill requires Nebraska public schools to teach about Holocaust

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would require the teaching of the Holocaust in all public schools.

Bill LB-888 passed unanimously today on the first of three counts, with potential revisions in the works for later rounds.

During a public hearing on the bill several weeks ago, supporters noted several surveys on a lack of general knowledge of the Holocaust among American adults.

One survey taken in 2018 found 66% of millennials could not identify what Auschwitz was. A 2020 survey found 63% did not know that 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. Half of respondents thought it was fewer than 2 million.

Sen. Jen Day of Omaha spoke on the floor when discussing the bill. According to her, the FBI reports nearly 60% of all religiously motivated hate crimes are directed towards Jews.

Another senator, Justin Wayne of Omaha, said he is not against the bill, but took a “no vote” stand because it does not include slavery in the required teachings.

An amendment for LB-888 passed as well, which specifies the Holocaust would be taught in social studies classes. The amendment aims to remove potential concerns about teaching the subject matter at an appropriate age.

Another amendment the legislature may consider in future counts specifically adds “and other genocides” into the bill, which would allow other genocides to be included in the required teachings.

