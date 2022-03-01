Nebraska governor signs COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has now signed the COVID-19 exemption legislation passed last week in the unicam.

In the bill, you can opt-out for health reasons as long as you have a written statement from a health care provider.

You can also get an exemption due to “sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Employees and job applicants will be able to fill out a form provided by the Department of Health and Human Services.

They can check either of the two exemptions and employers have to honor that request.

Employers can require unvaccinated employees to undergo testing and wear protective gear but the employer would have to pay for it.

Sweeping COVID vaccine mandates fail to account for individuals’ medical conditions and religious convictions. Unlike the Federal government, the Nebraska Legislature recognizes that. Thanks to Senator Ben Hansen for taking action to give Nebraskans an avenue to claim this exemption.

