Iowa State Police Officers Council fights DNR’s plan to evict state park employees

A council is fighting the Iowa DNR's plan to evict state park employees from state park houses.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A council is fighting the Iowa DNR’s plan to evict state park employees from state park houses.

The Iowa State Police Officers Council, representing Iowa Park Rangers, filed a grievance in court on Friday.

Since the 60s, the DNR has had a policy to have at least one full time park employee living at state parks to provide around the clock help.

The DNR claims statistics show response times will not decrease, and told rangers they must be out by the end of November.

