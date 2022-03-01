Advertisement

Iowa governor signs flat income tax into law

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the state’s income tax reform bill into law on Tuesday afternoon.

HF-2317 passed the Iowa House 61-37 in mid-February; the senate passed the bill 32-16 last week.

The new flat rate is expected to significantly reduce individual and corporate income tax rates and cut the state’s income tax rates to 3.9% by 2026.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the flat income tax bill into state law on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

KCRG and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

