Huskers spring ball starts with clear changes

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Casey Thompson took the first snap and Omar Manning is working in the slot. There will be a new look to the Huskers in 2022 with several new players and coaches on the offensive side. In addition to returning players making potential position changes.

In fact, the morning practice was a new experience for Mickey Joseph who had never been to one in all his years coaching. Mickey also said Mark Whipple wanted to move Omar Manning to the slot, he likes that idea of that receiver being a big target. Omar has embraced it. There are also several players like Rahmir Johnson, Ty Robinson and Garrett Nelson moving into leadership roles.

The defensive back room has a different look, there are several jobs up for grabs with several new players. Travis Fisher says every position is an open competition, nothing is promised not even for Quinton Newsome who earned Blackshirt last season. Quinton echoed that today, he’s ready to fight for a cornerback spot.

As far as players who are making an impression, Scott Frost said Alante Brown is coming on. 14 more practices to go with the spring game set for April 9th.

