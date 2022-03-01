Advertisement

Fontenelle Forest prescribed burn canceled; trails to reopen

(KFDA)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A prescribed burn in the Fontenelle Forest has been canceled due to weather conditions.

According to Fontenelle Forest, one of Nebraska’s oldest conservation organizations, prescribed burns take place roughly once per year and help to control invasive species while recycling nutrients back into the soil.

A prescribed burn was planned for Tuesday but was canceled due to adverse wind conditions.

6 First Alert Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord says unideal wind conditions can cause issues with prescribed burns. “With wind gusts up to 25 mph and the very dry conditions, any sort of open burn is just that much more of a risk on a day like today,” Lord said.

Fontenelle Forest closed several trails to prepare for the burn. Hickory, Childs Hollow, Hawthorn, Chickadee, Oak, Handsome Hollow, Indian, and Bladdernut trails are all closed. Camp Wakonda, Wetlands, and Neale Woods remain open.

Forest workers were working Tuesday to reopen any closed trails.

It’s unclear whether the burn will be rescheduled.

Fontenelle Forest owns and manages two nature centers: Fontenelle Forest Nature Center in Bellevue and Neale Woods in Omaha. The properties encompass more than 2,100 acres of forest, prairie, and wetlands along the Missouri River.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

