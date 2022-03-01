Advertisement

Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard. (Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You never know what’s hiding under your back deck.

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.

They thought maybe it was a raccoon, but they were shocked to find a mountain lion hiding under the deck.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped wrangle the animal on Sunday.

They said it is not a fully grown adult and weighs about 120 pounds.

The agency relocated the animal to a remote area in Larimer County.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police arrested four people on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in connection with 10 robberies...
Omaha Police say recent robberies connected; four arrested
Two in custody after shots fired in Omaha neighborhood
Skyler Buller
Omaha man charged with enticing two children
Road closure in Omaha due to water main break repairs
Nebraska governor signs COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill

Latest News

FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Council Bluffs brushfire
Omaha, Council Bluffs area fire departments hoping for rain amid nonstop grassfires
(AP graphic)
Wednesday March 2 COVID-19 update: Nebraska positivity declines as testing numbers spike
Homeowner looking at unfinished remodeling job
6 On Your Side: Contractor neglects to pull permits