Advertisement

Disney pauses theatrical releases in Russia

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop...
Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop releasing films in Russia.(Disney Parks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is pausing the release of its theatrical films in Russia, citing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company is concerned about the “massive humanitarian crisis” the invasion has unleashed in Europe.

The company is also working with non-governmental organizations to give aid and other humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the attack.

Disney’s move comes amid a wave of international condemnation and crippling economic sanctions targeting Russia’s economy. On Tuesday, Warner Media announced it will pause the upcoming theatrical release of “The Batman” in Russia.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police arrested four people on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in connection with 10 robberies...
Omaha Police say recent robberies connected; four arrested
Two in custody after shots fired in Omaha neighborhood
Skyler Buller
Omaha man charged with enticing two children
Road closure in Omaha due to water main break repairs
Nebraska governor signs COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill

Latest News

FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Council Bluffs brushfire
Omaha, Council Bluffs area fire departments hoping for rain amid nonstop grassfires
(AP graphic)
Wednesday March 2 COVID-19 update: Nebraska positivity declines as testing numbers spike
Homeowner looking at unfinished remodeling job
6 On Your Side: Contractor neglects to pull permits