Pottawattamie County reminds residents of burn ban after responding to six fires in one day

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - County officials are reminding residents about a burn ban after responding to six fires in just one day.

On Monday, six fires occurred that used 12 of Pottawattamie County’s 15 fire departments, units from Pottawattamie County Conservation, and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department. There were two additional fires out of the county the departments also assisted with.

According to the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency, the fires started due to residents failing to observe a burn ban which began on Feb. 8, 2022.

Emergency Management Specialist Michell Bose says controlled fires can quickly become an issue due to the dry conditions.

“We understand that the weather has turned nice and landowners have fuels to burn, but with how dry our county is at this time, fires can become out of control quickly, resulting in catastrophic damage,” Bose said.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management reminds citizens to not throw out burning cigarettes from moving vehicles and discontinue the burning of trash, yard waste, and tree debris while the ban is in effect.

The ban will remain in place until environmental conditions improve.

The Emergency Management Agency says the burn ban was put in place to save lives and property. Violation of a burn ban can subject a person to citation or arrest.

There were 4 citations issued Monday.

