Council Bluffs crash under investigation after motorcyclist taken to trauma center

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - A man is in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a truck Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in Council Bluffs at the intersection of South 24th Street and Veterans’ Memorial Highway.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Harley Davidson was eastbound on Vets Highway when another driver in a Ford F-150 made a left turn in front of the Harley.

The motorcyclist was transported to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and Council Bluffs Police are still investigating the accident.

