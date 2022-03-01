From City Council to State Legislature: Christensen and Raybould vying for District 28 seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people with several years of experience serving on the Lincoln City Council are running for the District 28 seat in the State Legislature.

Roy Christensen is the owner of Christensen Hearing and Analytics and served eight years on the Lincoln City Council. He is a member of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln Independent Business Association.

“I believe that too often our elected representatives think what they have to say is more important than listening to their constituents. It was because I listened to my friends and neighbors who continually asked why the state’s capitol didn’t have a veterans day parade, that I helped get the Lincoln Veterans day parade started and continue to work to be sure it continues. As a veteran myself I believe that it is important to honor people who’ve given years of their lives to serve us.”

Jane Raybould, who has served on the Lincoln City Council since 2015, is also vying for the seat. She previously served as Lancaster County Commissioner.

Patty Pansing Brooks, who currently holds Dist. 28 seat, is running for Congress. She’s a democrat vying for the District 1 seat currently held by republican Jeff Fortenberry.

“Now, I feel that my path is leading me to the Legislature, where I can bring my experience with local government to focus on state-level policies that impact us all. My priorities will be funding public education, criminal justice reform, mental health services, environmental resiliency, and restoring state aid to cities and counties.”

