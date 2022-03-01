Advertisement

Auditor: Iowa Gov. Reynolds must return $450K in COVID funds

Iowa Capitol
(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s state auditor again called for Gov. Kim Reynolds to return nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds that were used to pay for 21 governor’s office staff members for three months in 2020.

In a report released Tuesday, Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, repeated his recommendation from October 2020 and last December that the funds be returned.

Sand says the Republican governor misspent the federal money and tried to conceal it by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Reynolds says she believes the use of funds was permissible. And a spokesman for Reynolds has said Reynolds’ staff members spent most of their time responding to the pandemic during the months in question.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police arrested four people on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in connection with 10 robberies...
Omaha Police say recent robberies connected; four arrested
Two in custody after shots fired in Omaha neighborhood
Skyler Buller
Omaha man charged with enticing two children
Road closure in Omaha due to water main break repairs
Nebraska governor signs COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill

Latest News

Council Bluffs brushfire
Omaha, Council Bluffs area fire departments hoping for rain amid nonstop grassfires
(AP graphic)
Wednesday March 2 COVID-19 update: Nebraska positivity declines as testing numbers spike
Homeowner looking at unfinished remodeling job
6 On Your Side: Contractor neglects to pull permits
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers