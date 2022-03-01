6 First Alert Day: A strong cold front will bring wind, storms and a big temp drop Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - I’ve made Saturday a 6 First Alert Day due to a strong storm system set to move through the middle of the country. It will bring rapidly changing temperatures, gusty wind and the threat for a few storms. There is even a low end threat of isolated severe weather.

First Alert Day Saturday (wowt)

Before the cold front moves through, we’ll warm up quite a bit with a high near 70 degrees likely at this point. A south wind gusting to near 45 mph will help with the warming.

Storm System (WOWT)

That cold front will try to spark a few fast moving storms along it as it moves through from SW to NE as well. Some isolated downpours and 0.5″ to 1″ rain totals are possible for the lucky few that see the storms. Those same people also face the low end risk of a strong to severe storm or two. Right now the best threat is marked here just to the east but I think it will gradually shift west with time as we approach Saturday. Wind gusts up near 60 mph look to be the main threat at this point.

Saturday Severe (WOWT)

Behind the front and the storms will be a rush of colder air. Temperatures could drop as much as 30 degrees in 4 to 6 hrs with 70s quickly turning to 40s from late afternoon into the evening. At this point most if not all of the snow will stay to our north and northwest Saturday into Saturday night though. This map shows potential snow through midnight Saturday night.

Weekend Snow (WOWT)

Stick with us for the latest as this storm approaches our area the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.