Westside names new high school football coach

Paul Limongi
Paul Limongi
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside High School announced its new varsity football coach Monday.

Pending board approval, Paul Limongi will coach the team beginning with the 2022/23 season. He would replace Brett Froendt who is retiring at the end of the current school year.

Limongi’s name is familiar in the metro. He has led the Omaha Burke High School football program for 16 years where he had a 106-55 record. Limongi led Burke to the state championship several times winning 2018 and finishing runner up in 2011.

The Westside school board will consider his hiring March 7.

