Senate passes bill that could increase child-to-staff ratios in Iowa daycares

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bill is moving through the Iowa legislature that could increase the number of children a single childcare worker could watch at one time.

Council Bluffs daycare owner Liz Tatman isn’t a fan of the proposal, which passed in the Iowa Senate on Monday.

“I love children, I love working with children, I love working with the families,” Tatman explains.

She’s worked with young children most of her adult life, and is now the director of the Hilltop Daycare & Preschool.

Right now, Iowa rules allow her to watch six kids at a time who under the age of two, or, eight kids who are under the age of three.

The new bill, SF2268, would let caregivers watch more kids.

“I just don’t see how feasible that would be at this young age, it would decrease our quality for sure,” Tatman says.

If passed by the Iowa House and Governor Kim Reynolds, employees would be able to add another 2-year-old to the mix, or two more 3-year-olds.

“While there are some advantages that might help daycare facilities bring in more income and might help more families, cause we’re always turning families away every day and most of the daycares in this town are, the disadvantages just outweigh the advantages,” Tatman adds. “The children would not get the individual attention they need, especially in that two-year-old room.”

“That’s a big difference, you know, each kid has unique needs and personalities, and even in the 3-year-old room you still have kids that aren’t potty-trained, you’re trying to teach, play with them, engage with them, you’re doing so many things at once you’re kind of the parent, the nurse and the teacher and daycare giver all in one.”

Tatman worries this could further stress employees at a time when maintaining staff during a pandemic has been hard enough.

“A lot of it is to do with the competitive wages, you know, people can go work at a grocery store and make more than they can taking care of your children, so that has been the biggest challenge.”

Council Bluffs state representative Brent Siegrist understands the concerns, but he believes the changes would help rural areas. Not to mention, it would be completely voluntary.

“Their concerns are real but as long as its totally voluntary, I think it’s something that we need to consider, and again in your rural areas, it’s really, really hard to find childcare and so if this is going to help some people get back to work and find child care, it’s certainly worth us taking a look at,” Siegrist says.

The Iowa House is expected to see the bill this coming week.

Siegrist emphasizes that nine other states allow workers to watch seven 2-year-olds at one time, and 41 states allow workers to watch ten 3-year-olds at once - including in Nebraska.

“I understand there’s some concerns about how many kids is the proper amount, but again, this is increasing the 3-year-olds, its been done by 41 states currently so I think it’s been tested, always ideally it’d be one or two kids certainly but, I think with childcare workers, this is not an outrageous stretch,” he says.

Siegrist also points out that the bill came as a recommendation from a childcare task force Governor Reynolds created at the start of the pandemic. The task force includes childcare providers from across the state.

But for Tatman, she doesn’t see how this would be helpful to her staff or to her families.

“I don’t think raising our ratios is going to really help in the overall development,” she says. “In the overall development of the children, this is not going to help. It’s going to lower our quality.”

