Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Quite a mild start to March on the way!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High temps will be the story most of this week as we get a mild end to February and a mild start to March. Today we’ll run up into the upper 60s very easily with sunshine in the afternoon. Thankfully we’ll have a light SW wind to go with.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday & Wednesday are the days where we’ll jump into the 70s! Tuesday will be a bit breezy by the afternoon with a northwest wind gusting to near 30 mph at times.

Wednesday is the day that we could threaten a record with highs in the mid 70s. The record high is 76 set in 1992.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll cool off a bit Thursday before our next storm system enters the area to end the week. That will bring the threat of some much needed rain by Friday night along with the potential for a rumble of thunder or two. Saturday could be a bit soggy as well before a very small chance of slushy snow by Saturday night. Stay up to date on this system as you enjoy the week ahead.

Friday Rain (WOWT)

