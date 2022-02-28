Papillion man faces new charges after fleeing courthouse during sentencing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone driving by a crash on Cornhusker and JFK this afternoon, looks run of the mill, right?

It’s not. The driver of one of the cars has been running from police after running from his jail sentence.

“I’ve never seen this happen before,” said Ben Perlman, Sarpy County Deputy County Attorney.

In Sarpy County courtroom six, Ben Perlman watched from the prosecutors’ table as Jerad Brooke of Papillion, who was out on bond, received his sentence.

Investigators said the 26-year-old threatened to kill his father and brother with a bread knife and crossbow last August. The charges were reduced to obstruction and Judge Cox sentenced him to 14 days in jail to begin immediately.

“The judge told the defendant he was remanded into custody. He picked up his things and ran out.”

Witnesses said Jerad Brooke sprinted to the public exit with law enforcement right behind him. Investigators say he then ran down the street to a car, they believe he left as a getaway.

“I saw him running and several officers giving chase,” said Perlman.

Jerad Brooke had got away but for how long?

Officers believe he had around an hour of freedom before Bellevue Police spotted the car and gave chase.

Sheriff investigators say it came to end when he hit another car and tried to get away on foot again. This time law enforcement caught him.

Remember that 14-day jail sentence from this morning, he’s now facing nine new charges, including two felonies for escape.

Sheriff investigators tell 6 News they believe the suspect was acting alone when it comes to the getaway car that was backed into a parking spot.

