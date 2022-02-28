Advertisement

Omaha Police looking for information on weekend robberies

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for tips concerning a string of robberies over the weekend.

There were seven robberies in all, starting late Friday night and continuing through the early morning hours of Sunday.

In almost all the cases, a robber wearing all-black clothing and a ski mask was armed with a handgun. In at least two cases, he appeared to have scars on the knuckles of his right hand.

The robberies were at several locations, ranging from gas stations to dollar stores.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to the arrest of a robbery suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police arrested four people on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in connection with 10 robberies...
Omaha Police say recent robberies connected; four arrested
Two in custody after shots fired in Omaha neighborhood
Skyler Buller
Omaha man charged with enticing two children
Road closure in Omaha due to water main break repairs
Nebraska governor signs COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill

Latest News

Douglas County Sheriff searching for theft suspects
Male Suspects
Theft and Unauthorized Credit Card Use Male Suspects
Deadly motorcycle crash near 70th Street and Old Cheney Road Tuesday evening.
Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed while riding with friends
The intersection of Highways 41 and 43 in Gage County are closed due to a crash involving a semi.
Crash involving semi closes Highway 41 in Gage County
File Graphic
Omaha woman shot by unknown people