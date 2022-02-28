Omaha Police looking for information on weekend robberies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for tips concerning a string of robberies over the weekend.

There were seven robberies in all, starting late Friday night and continuing through the early morning hours of Sunday.

In almost all the cases, a robber wearing all-black clothing and a ski mask was armed with a handgun. In at least two cases, he appeared to have scars on the knuckles of his right hand.

The robberies were at several locations, ranging from gas stations to dollar stores.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to the arrest of a robbery suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

