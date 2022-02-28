Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Donna Vaughn with the Nebraska Black History Art Contest. The contest is open to all Nebraska’s students grades K-12. Students create art that commemorates and celebrates Black History. Turn art and permission form into your teacher or drop it off at The Omaha Star News Paper by March 7th! Find out more in today’s interview!

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.