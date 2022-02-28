Advertisement

Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest

By Carly Beckman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Donna Vaughn with the Nebraska Black History Art Contest. The contest is open to all Nebraska’s students grades K-12. Students create art that commemorates and celebrates Black History. Turn art and permission form into your teacher or drop it off at The Omaha Star News Paper by March 7th! Find out more in today’s interview!

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck hits Omaha bridge, stopping train traffic
Papillion man faces new charges after fleeing courthouse during sentencing
Nebraska governor signs COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill
Road closure in Omaha due to water main break repairs
Skyler Buller
Omaha man charged with enticing two children

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest
Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest
Omaha Everyday: Groundworks
Omaha Everyday: Groundworks
Omaha Everyday: Abboud Law Firm
Omaha Everyday: Abboud Law Firm
Omaha Everyday: Groundworks
Omaha Everyday: Groundworks