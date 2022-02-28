New bill allows Nebraska breweries to sell directly to retailers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would allow craft breweries to directly sell their beer to retailers.

LB-1236 passed unanimously on Monday on the first of three rounds. Supporters of the bill claim it supports small businesses.

The bill allows up to 250 barrels per year to be sold directly to resellers from breweries, opposed to the typical route of selling to a distributor, which then provides shipments to stores.

One barrel yields roughly 330 12-ounce cans, which means the bill would allow more than 82,000 cans to be sold directly to resellers.

Currently, there are 68 craft breweries in Nebraska, 34 of which produce less than 250 barrels per year.

The bill was amended to include parts of two other bills, LB-899 and LB-900. Bill LB-899 would allow a nonprofit organization to apply for a license to sell beer at six calendar events throughout the year; while LB-900 allows micro-distilleries to have up to five locations/tasting rooms under one license.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.