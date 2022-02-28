Nebraska bill proposes giving teachers bonuses from COVID-19 relief funds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Senator Carol Blood proposes to use money from the federal COVID relief funds to offer teachers bonuses.

Blood says the state teacher shortage is fueled by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“The sacrifices they have made for our children the last two years are absolutely invaluable and is the least we can do for our school employees who have been pushed past their breaking points,” said Blood.

Sen. Blood’s legislative bill 696 proposes to set aside $51 million in order to give teachers and support staff $1,000 each.

Jenni Benson, President of the Nebraska State Education Association says the money would be a nice way to say thank you to our teachers for the work they’ve done during the pandemic.

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30

“This year school districts are having a tremendous difficulty across the state recruiting and retaining all teachers, districts are struggling not only to staff classrooms with qualified educators but also to fill bus drivers, kitchen help, and paraprofessionals. This creates even greater stress on our current teachers as they take on additional duties to impact the lives of our students,” said Benson.

Sen. Blood says the teacher shortage in Nebraska is real and growing worse by the day.

“According to NSEA, more than a thousand teachers have left the state’s two largest school districts since the pandemic began and an additional one thousand teachers are planning to leave their jobs at the end of 2021, 2022, I’m sorry.”

Supporters of the bill say lawmakers must act now in order to show our appreciation for our teachers and hopefully keep them in the classrooms.

Administrators would be eligible for the funds, no one spoke in opposition to the proposed teachers’ bonus Monday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.