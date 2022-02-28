National Disney Princess concert coming to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A concert featuring fan-favorite Disney princesses is coming to the Omaha Orpheum Theater.

Disney Princess -- The Concert is a celebration of the most beloved Disney princesses and their timeless songs. The tour is coming to more than 80 cities across the U.S.

The production will come to the Omaha Orpheum Theater on March 20. Tickets are available now.

The live production brings together Broadway’s Disney princesses to perform beloved classics. The cast will perform more than 30 Disney princess and Frozen songs, including classics like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

The tour kicked off earlier this year on Jan 30 and runs through Dec 10.

