More robberies under investigation in Omaha

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating another round of robberies after a string of multiple robberies Friday night.

In both robberies, the suspect has the same description of a male wearing all black clothing.

The first robbery under investigation is the Valero gas station on S. 13th St. downtown Saturday night. The suspect pulled out a gun, made demands, and ran off with money and lottery tickets.

Officers responded to another robbery early Sunday morning at the Quik Trip near S. 72nd St.

According to the release, the suspect headed south with an unknown amount of money after demanding cash while showing off a gun.

