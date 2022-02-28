LPD: Man loses $210,000 in online bank scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a man lost more than $200,000 in an online banking scam.

On Feb. 22, LPD said a 74-year-old man turned on his computer and found a pop-up window notifying him that his bank account had been “hacked” and gave a phone number to call.

According to police, the victim called the number and was instructed to transfer money to a new account, as well as give remote access to his computer to a person who pretended to be a representative from Microsoft.

LPD said the scammer helped the victim establish a new bank account and transfer more than $210,000 into the new account.

Police said the scammer had access to the newly established account and took the entire amount of transferred money.

The scammer specifically advised the victim not to discuss the transfer with anyone, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Stopping a Potential Scam

The Lincoln Police Department advises anyone receiving a similar message to contact their bank for verification and guidance.

LPD said scammers are convincing and use tactics that can seem legitimate. If you feel unsure, it’s always okay to hang up, take a second look at information received and reach out to someone you trust.

You can also reduce the number of unsolicited calls by registering your phone number with the National Do-Not-Call registry at 1-888-382-1222 or Donotcall.gov.

