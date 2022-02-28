LPD: Man breaks into Haymarket Park, steals clothing & food, hides in suite for 2 days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say broke into Haymarket Park, barricaded himself inside a stadium suite and then stole clothing, along with food.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, an employee at Haymarket Park found 32-year-old Joseph Jarman had barricaded himself into a suite inside the stadium.

LPD said the employee explained that they had previously contacted Jarman for trespassing in a different suite on Feb. 22 but police were not notified at that time.

On Feb. 23, police said Jarman returned and used a cinder block to force his way into a suite and barricaded himself inside.

LPD said Jarman stayed in the suite for two days.

Officers arrived on Feb. 25 where they contacted Jarman before he left.

Police said Jarman was seen wearing Husker and Saltdogs apparel that he had stolen. LPD also believes Jarman collected various food items from the concessions store inside the stadium.

The clothing and unopened food items were returned after officers contacted Jarman, according to police.

Investigators estimate the damage to the suite door to be $600 and the value of items Jarman tried stealing was estimated at $475.

Jarman was arrested and is facing burglary charges.

