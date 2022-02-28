Advertisement

Lawmaker: Time is right for Nebraska-South Dakota expressway

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) - A lawmaker is promoting construction of a long debated four-lane highway between Yankton and Norfolk, Nebraska, citing the recent availability of federal money.

Nebraska State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk has proposed a bill that would turn the 57-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 81 into an expressway. Flood says Norfolk was mistakenly overlooked on the state’s 1988 expressway plan linking cities of 15,000 with the interstate.

Norfolk’s population is about 25,000. In the latest census, Yankton has surpassed 15,000 residents, a figure that grows to about 20,000 residents when including the popular Lewis and Clark Lake area.

Flood says the timing is right with the availability of federal pandemic relief funds and federal money for infrastructure projects

