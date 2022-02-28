Advertisement

Iowa to remove Russian-produced liquor products

By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES (WOWT) - Gov. Reynolds has directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove Russian-produced alcoholic liquor products from its wholesale purchase list.

According to Reynolds, the new measure is to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they defend their country.

Iowa is one of 17 states that control the sale of alcoholic liquor at the wholesale level. Under Iowa law, ABD has the authority to determine the brands of alcoholic liquor products available for sale to retailers. Alcoholic liquor is sold by ABD to off-premises retailers who then sell the products directly to consumers or to on-premises retailers, such as bars and restaurants.

Gov. Reynolds has also called for Iowa to end its sister-state relationship with Stavropol Krai, Russia, and provide recommendations for enhancing its sister-state relationship with Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine.

On or before March 1, all delisted products will be posted on the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck hits Omaha bridge, stopping train traffic
Omaha police officer faces more child pornography charges
Overnight shooting in Omaha ends with one person transported with injuries
Mutual of Omaha’s new headquarters tower to cost $433M
Federal court sentences Nebraska woman for kidnapping her grandchildren

Latest News

Council Bluffs crash under investigation after motorcyclist taken to trauma center
Proposed Nebraska bill raises tougher laws, tougher protection on catalytic converter thefts
Former NU President Ronald Roskens dies
Tougher laws, tougher protection in Nebraska
Tougher laws, tougher protection in Nebraska
BREAKING: Former NU Ronald Roskens dies
BREAKING: Former NU Ronald Roskens dies