Iowa to remove Russian-produced liquor products

DES MOINES (WOWT) - Gov. Reynolds has directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove Russian-produced alcoholic liquor products from its wholesale purchase list.

According to Reynolds, the new measure is to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they defend their country.

Iowa is one of 17 states that control the sale of alcoholic liquor at the wholesale level. Under Iowa law, ABD has the authority to determine the brands of alcoholic liquor products available for sale to retailers. Alcoholic liquor is sold by ABD to off-premises retailers who then sell the products directly to consumers or to on-premises retailers, such as bars and restaurants.

Gov. Reynolds has also called for Iowa to end its sister-state relationship with Stavropol Krai, Russia, and provide recommendations for enhancing its sister-state relationship with Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine.

On or before March 1, all delisted products will be posted on the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division website.

