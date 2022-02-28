Advertisement

Huskers break through on the road beating Penn State 93-70

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Happy Valley indeed, Nebraska beats Penn State 93-70, the first win this season outside Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. 93 points are the most the Nittany Lions allowed this season and they only allowed an average of 57 points per game in the previous four games.

An offensive explosion led by Bryce McGowens who scored a team-high 25 points. All five starters scored in double figures and 93 points are the most the Huskers scored in regulation this season. 93 is the most they ever scored in a Big Ten road game and the most in any conference road game since they put 96 on the board at Oklahoma in January 1999.

The Huskers shot 58%, a high for the team since Fred Hoiberg took over the program. Nebraska will close out the regular season Tuesday at Ohio State and Sunday at Wisconsin.

