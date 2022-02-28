Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Near record warmth to start March

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a high of 70 Monday, we continue the warm trend! We’ll reach for the 70s the first two days of March with a forecast high of 70 with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday:

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

The only variable limiting our warm up Tuesday is the breeze... a NW wind picks up for the afternoon and keeps us from the mid 70s, with plenty of sun we may manage to overcome the wind, so don’t be surprised if the Metro does end up a few degrees warmer. Either way, a warm day in store:

Breezy Tuesday (wowt)

We’ll be even warmer on Wednesday with a high of 74! This brings us within a couple of degrees of record warmth. Enjoy it while it’s here:

Nearing records Wednesday (wowt)

A front drops us back to the 50s on Thursday with a rebound to the upper 60s Friday... it won’t be a pleasant day though. Plan on plenty of wind as our next system moves in. This brings in evening thunderstorm potential with rain chances lingering into Saturday. Cooler air settles in with it. We’ll stay in the 50s Saturday and then continue to cool with the chance for a few mixed showers Saturday night as lows fall to the 20s.

Late week system (wowt)

Highs are back to the 40s on Sunday and we’ll stay there through much of next week.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.