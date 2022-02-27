Ultimate Beerfest returns in Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many events, the ultimate Beerfest was impacted by the pandemic.

But this year, they’re back and showing no signs of slowing down.

The beer is flowing and people are back at the 15th annual Ultimate Beerfest at the Steppe Center.

“This is our biggest and best beer festival of the year. Something we put on for the craft beer fanatics of the Omaha area,” said Chris Bettini, Event Coordinator.

People are able to enjoy a variety of different craft beers in multiple rooms inside the facility. Event organizers encouraged the vendors to have their best on tap.

“We wanted them to bring beers that aren’t always entry-level. We wanted rare beers, we wanted beers that are sought after.”

People are able to get unlimited selections of beers during the event. Beers with a unique flavor and even names and with the pandemic putting this event at a halt in the past, people are happy just to be back socializing and drinking good beer.

“To be able to come together with your beer-drinking friends and enjoy a few samples of beer on a nice sunny February afternoon, couldn’t get any better.”

If you missed the event this year, no worries, the event will be back next year.

