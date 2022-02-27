Police investigate multiple robberies in one night throughout Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking into five robberies Friday night that vary from the Family Dollar to gas stations.

The first two robberies are two Family Dollar stores that occurred within about 45 minutes of each other.

The first robbery was at the store near N. 30th St. and the other was at the store near N. 16th St.

A witness at both stores tell police a man went into the store and demanded money while showing off a gun. The suspect then leaves after getting an unknown amount of money.

The description of both Family Dollar robberies are identical, they’re looking for a male in his early 20′s that was armed with a gun in all black clothing with scars on the knuckles of his right hand, according to the release.

The other three robberies are gas stations and just like the Family Dollar stores, the robberies were about within 30 minutes of each other.

The first gas station robbery of the night was a Bucky’s near S. 24th St. Police say a witness told them a man went into the gas station and demanded money.

He left after getting an unknown amount of money. The suspect is described as a male who is 6 feet armed with a black gun wearing a black ski mask and a brown hooded jacket with plain black gloves.

The next gas station under investigation was the Mega Saver near N. 108th & Blondo. Similar to the previous robberies, a witness talked to police and said a man came into the gas station and demanded money while showing a gun.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black hoodie with a white design on the front and wearing a black ski mask. It’s reported he left after getting an unknown amount of money.

The final reported robbery of the night was another Casey’s near S. 40th & Dodge. The suspect is described as a thin man wearing all black clothing with a black ski mask/surgical mask over his mouth, according to the release.

The suspect left with an unknown amount of money after a witness said he went into the store and demanded money while showing a gun.

It’s not clear if all the robberies are connected or if it’s the same suspect.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information. There’s an eligible reward of up to $1,000 if tips lead to an arrest.

