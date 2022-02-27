Advertisement

Overnight shooting in Omaha ends with one person transported with injuries

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Sunday morning.

A 27-year-old was taken to Nebraska Med Center with non-life-threatening injuries by Omaha Fire. Just after 3 a.m., they called the police to tell them they had been shot.

OPD tells 6 News the victim called at 24th & Vinton but the shooting was at a different location. Officers say he was shot near 10th & Jackson St. by people in a white Jeep.

According to the release, police found evidence of a shooting at 10th & Jones.

