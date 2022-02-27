Omaha rally highlights community support for Ukraine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of Omaha’s busiest intersections was a sea of blue and yellow Saturday.

Hundreds gathered to show support for Ukraine.

“I got a phone call from my mom. She woke up at 5 a.m. because she heard the sounds.”

For days stories like that are all too common for many in the crowd here at 72nd and Dodge.

Many are originally from Ukraine and have been staying in close contact with family members back home as they fear for their lives with the constant sound of airstrikes.

“Part of my family are refugees right now. They are trying to get to Poland,” said Walter Primachenko, Ukrainian American.

Here’s a look at 72nd and Dodge. People are gathering to show their support for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/rAEhSynDRD — Ashly Richardson WOWT (@AshlyWOWT) February 26, 2022

In Omaha, the community is rallying behind Ukrainians. Some people from Russia embraced their friends from Ukraine saying they won’t turn a blind eye to what’s happening.

“We don’t agree with this war. It has no reason to exist and we want it to be stopped as soon as possible,” said Serge Pasheev, Russian American.

Nebraskans also standing behind the people of Ukraine. They say they want the world to know they want peace.

“This is a war on democracy. This is a country I’ve watched for 17 years improve and embrace freedom,” said Kelly Lytle.

And the message for Russian President Vladimir Putin is clear.

“Stop the war.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.