Nebraska lawmakers advance bill of one-time death benefit for families of officers, firefighters
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families of police officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty could get a one-time payment from the state.
It’s because of a bill advanced by Nebraska lawmakers. The measure has initial approval on a 32-6 vote.
The bill by State Sen. Adam Morfeld would increase the payout from the current $50,000 to $250,000.
Some lawmakers objected to the increase arguing it was politically motivated.
Morfeld is running for Lancaster County Attorney in Lincoln.
