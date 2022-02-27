Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers advance bill of one-time death benefit for families of officers, firefighters

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families of police officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty could get a one-time payment from the state.

It’s because of a bill advanced by Nebraska lawmakers. The measure has initial approval on a 32-6 vote.

The bill by State Sen. Adam Morfeld would increase the payout from the current $50,000 to $250,000.

Some lawmakers objected to the increase arguing it was politically motivated.

Morfeld is running for Lancaster County Attorney in Lincoln.

