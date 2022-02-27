Advertisement

Lawmaker: Time is right for Nebraska-South Dakota expressway

(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A lawmaker is promoting construction of a long debated four-lane highway between Yankton, South Dakota, and Norfolk, Nebraska, citing the recent availability of federal money.

Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood has proposed a bill that would turn the 57-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 81 into an expressway. Flood says Norfolk was mistakenly overlooked on the state’s 1988 expressway plan linking cities of 15,000 with the interstate. Norfolk’s population is about 25,000.

In the latest census, Yankton has surpassed 15,000 residents, a figure that grows to about 20,000 residents when including the popular Lewis and Clark Lake area. Flood says the timing is right with the availability of federal pandemic relief funds and federal money for infrastructure projects

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person in critical condition after car crashes into house in Omaha neighborhood
Federal court sentences Nebraska woman for allegedly kidnapping her grandchildren
New brick-and-mortar business officially opens in Omaha neighborhood
Police investigate multiple robberies in one night throughout Omaha
Political Science professor has ‘unorthodox views’ on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Latest News

Fred Hoiberg
Huskers beat Penn State 93-70
Iowa bill could increase child-to-staff ratios
Iowa bill could increase child-to-staff ratios
Iowa could increase child-to-staff ratios in daycares.
Senate passes bill that could increase child-to-staff ratios in Iowa daycares
Federal court sentences Nebraska woman for allegedly kidnapping her grandchildren
More robberies under investigation in Omaha