Hedge fund loses lawsuit in Lee Enterprises takeover fight

FILE - A pressman grabs a freshly printed paper off the press at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's...
FILE - A pressman grabs a freshly printed paper off the press at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's printing facility in Maryland Heights, Mo. in this Nov. 11, 2008 file photo. The Post-Dispatche's owner, Lee Enterprises efforts to repel a hostile takeover got a boost when a judge ruled the newspaper publisher could ignore two director nominations from the Alden Global Capital hedge fund. But Alden said it will press the fight by urging shareholders to reject two of Lee's nominees for the board. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A judge has cleared the way for newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises to use a voting system that will ensure two longtime directors are re-elected at next month’s annual meeting despite the objections of a hedge fund that is trying to buy the company.

The Davenport, Iowa-based publisher said the Delaware judge threw out Alden Global Capital’s latest lawsuit Friday.

The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Buffalo News, Lincoln Journal Star, and dozens of other newspapers rejected Alden’s $141 million takeover offer in December because Lee said it “grossly undervalued” the company.

The New York-based hedge fund has a reputation for imposing severe cuts and layoffs at the more than 200 newspapers it owns.

