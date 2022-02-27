Federal court sentences Nebraska woman for allegedly kidnapping her grandchildren

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates on Wednesday through Friday involving transporting child porn and kidnapping grandchildren and more.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Jurrell Parker, 34, of Omaha was sentenced to five years Thursday for his role in transporting child pornography. In an investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Parker was arrested in 2019 after using Kik to communicate with an undercover law enforcement officer. According to the release, Parker sent the undercover officer a Mega hyperlink that was a folder of 113 files of videos of child porn. Authorities were able to track the IP address of the Kik user that shared the Mega hyperlink directing them to Parker’s place. A subsequent search of his phone turned up images and videos of minors between the ages of eight and 15 years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Parker will have to register as a sex offender.

Nora Gilda Guevara-Tirana, 43, of Tekamah was sentenced to a little over eight years in prison Wednesday for kidnapping. In an investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tekamah Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff, and Wichita Police Department, Guevara-Tirana faces deportation after her sentence. Officials say she’s originally from Mexico. According to the release, Guevara-Tirana wanted to teach her grandchildren’s mother a lesson and requested Tanner Leichleiter, her co-defendant, to take her grandchildren to Kansas. It’s reported the children ages four and seven didn’t have car seats or shoes. Officials say Leichleiter immediately took the children to Kansas after getting a phone call about Guevara-Tirana being arrested when in Harvard, Nebraska, taking the children to a drug house. After an Amber Alert, Leichleiter was found with the children after a farmer made a report. Officers found 10 guns, multiple ammunition, and drugs within reach of the children in the car, according to the release. It’s reported Guevara-Tirana was convicted after a five-day jury trial in August 2021.

Skyler F. Sanders, 34, of Omaha, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for bank robbery while brandishing a firearm and possessing 28 grams or more of crack with the intent to distribute. In an investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Omaha Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, they determined Sanders was in a rented white Infiniti Q50 sports car with co-defendant Melvin Wilson that’s connected to a robbery at a Bank of the West near S. 87th & West Center Road in Aug. 2019. Officials say, Sanders allegedly took $36,959 from the bank when he showed off a gun, made contact with the tellers, and directed them to place the money from their drawers on the teller counter. It’s reported Wilson was the get-a-way driver and waited in the car. Further in the investigation, Sanders’ DNA was discovered in the car and Wilson’s DNA was discovered on a black mask found in the car that was later abandoned and found blocks away from the bank. With evidence from the bank robbery, there was another investigation in Oct. 2019 where law enforcement had surveillance of Sanders’ home and officials attempted to get in contact with him. Authorities say Sanders ran, a short chase was initiated and saw him reach into his pocket and then throw something. In a search around the area where he allegedly threw something, officers found a bag of powder cocaine and a bag of crack cocaine, according to the release. More investigation states a little over 17 grams of powder cocaine and a little over 30 grams of crack cocaine were seized. Sanders was ordered to pay $36,959 in restitution and it’s reported Wilson was sentenced to five years in Oct. 2021 for his role in the robbery.

Matthew Retchless, 40, of Bellevue, was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday for receipt and distribution of child pornography. In an investigation with the Omaha FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Bellevue Police, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, over 100 pictures and a video of child porn and explicit material were discovered during a search in July 2020 at Retchless’ home after seizing his laptop and phone. Investigators were able to connect cyber tips from Kik and Tumblr reporting sexually explicit photos of children in January and February 2019 to Retchless’ home. A search warrant was given to an investigator in April 2019 to search the Microsoft account associated with Retchless’ email address, according to the release. They were able to view Retchless’ email sending child porn to six other emails. Retchless will have to register as a sex offender after his sentence.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.