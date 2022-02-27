David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny skies as warming continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another cold start across the metro with temperatures in the teens to around 20. However, that does put us about 10 degrees warmer than our morning start yesterday. That warming trend will continue right into the afternoon, with lots of sunshine and a southwest breeze bringing us a quick warm-up. Temperatures should push into the middle 40s by the lunch hour, with highs in the mid to upper 50s around the metro. A few spots in eastern Nebraska may even push close to 60 degrees. We’ll cool quickly after sunset, falling back into the 40s and 30s overnight.

Sunday Afternoon Temperatures (WOWT)

If 50s aren’t warm enough for you, temperatures continue to rise as we head into the workweek. Temperatures Monday should shoot up into the 60s for much of the area, with highs in the middle 60s in the metro. Wind should be on the light side Monday, but will increase somewhat on Tuesday leading to heightened fire danger across the region. Temperatures Tuesday continue that warming trend, pushing closer to 70 degrees. We may even top 70 on Wednesday, as the Spring-like trend continues.

Even Warmer Temperatures Monday (WOWT)

Conditions stay very mild through the end of the week, with dry weather for the bulk of the forecast. A storm system moving through the plains will bring cooler conditions and a chance for rain by the weekend. While rainfall amounts don’t look particularly heavy at this time, any amount of moisture would be welcome with the increasingly dry conditions across the region.

