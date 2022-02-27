David’s Evening Forecast - Spring-like warmth this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warmer weather returned to the Omaha metro today. After starting off near 20, sunshine and a southwest breeze helped to boost temperatures well above average, with a high of 58 in Omaha. Norfolk managed to hit 60 this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear for the early evening, but a few clouds may drift in overnight. Temperatures will cool off into the 40s after sunset, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Omaha's Monday Forecast (WOWT)

A stretch of incredibly mild weather is on the way to kick off the week. After morning temperatures in the 20s, we will see a very quick warm-up across much of eastern Nebraska into Iowa. Temperatures should warm into the middle 50s by the lunch hour, with highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon. The warmth doesn’t stop there, with highs likely climbing into the low 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds may gust to around 20mph at times each afternoon, but the wind should not be too strong so the warmth should actually be enjoyable.

One drawback is the dry weather, so fire danger will be on the high side through much of the week.

Warmth on the way (WOWT)

A storm system will move into the plains by the end of the week, bringing us some changes. Temperatures will initially cool back into the 50s on Thursday, which is still above average. We will see winds increase significantly by Friday as the storm approaches, keeping temperatures mild. Rain showers are possible by Friday evening, lasting into Saturday. While rainfall totals do not appear overly impressive at the moment, generally less than a half-inch, any moisture would be welcomed. Colder air will move in on the back side of the system by Sunday, potentially changing rain over to a wintry mix or snow for parts of the area. Right now the best chances for snow appear to stay north of the Omaha metro.

