David’s Evening Forecast - A chill tonight, feeling like Spring next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Arctic chill finally began to wane across the area today, with sunny skies and a southwest breeze helping to warm temperatures into the middle 40s for the metro. We’ll still feel a bit of a chill this evening and overnight as temperatures slide back into the 30s after sunset. Winds will die down after sunset as well, so wind chills should not be a major factor overnight. Readings drop into the upper teens to around 20 by morning.

Sunday Afternoon Temperatures (WOWT)

After a chilly start, our warming trend will continue on Sunday. Sunny skies and a slight southwest breeze will allow us to quickly warm up, with temperatures jumping back into the middle 40s by the lunch hour. We should wind up well above average by the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 50s around the metro. Conditions will be slightly cooler in western Iowa, but highs should still reach the low 50s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Almost Spring-like weather is in store for the upcoming week. Sunshine and dry conditions will help to push our temperatures into the low 60s by Monday, with some parts of the area approaching 70 by Wednesday. We may see a slight cool down Thursday, but we’ll still be above average with highs in the 50s. The mild weather continues through Friday, with temperatures back into the 60s. Our next chance for any moisture arrives at the end of the week in the form of rain by Friday evening into Saturday. That storm may produce snow nearby, so stay tuned for updates throughout the week.

