Creighton’s six game win streak ends at Providence as the Friars win the BIG EAST

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton ran into a hot Providence team that is now 24-3. In the only meeting of the regular season, thanks to a COVID cancellation, the 11th-ranked Friars beat the Jays 72-51 on their home floor. Creighton is now 19-9 overall and 11-6 in the BIG EAST. Providence locks up the one seed in the conference tournament and the regular-season championship.

A.J. Reeves was a tough cover for Creighton, with a couple open looks early he led everyone with 23 points on 7-10 shooting behind the arc. Ryan Kalkbrenner had a team-high 13 points, Alex O’Connell had 12 points. Ryan Hawkins delivered another double-double with ten points and ten rebounds, his 11th which leads the league.

This was the first game for the Jays without Ryan Nembhard who is out for the season. The Jays will close out the regular season with two home games next week against UConn and Seton Hall on Wednesday and Saturday.

