Political Science professor has ‘unorthodox views’ on Russia-Ukraine conflict

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While there is broad condemnation globally of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a political science and international studies professor at Creighton University has what he calls an “unorthodox view” of the conflict.

“(Ukraine’s) military and its intelligence services are corrupted and riddled with Russian informers,” said Terry D. Clark, Ph.D. “And the country itself is corrupt, its policies are corrupt, its business endeavors are corrupt, I don’t know, what are we defending?”

Clark’s views are his own and are disturbing to many, as they defy the commonly held understanding of the conflict. He has been teaching at Creighton University since 1993 and spent more than a year working and researching in Russia and Ukraine. He admits his views on the current state of affairs are unpalatable for some.

“I’ve long argued that we should not defend Ukraine in its current form, but we should try to negotiate with Russia,” Clark said. “Understanding beyond (Ukraine) is a failed state, Russia has a very long historical interest going back a thousand years.”

The risk to what he sees as failed policy regarding Russia and Ukraine dating back to 2014 and earlier, Clark said the biggest concern to the U.S. shouldn’t be with Russia only. Basically, Clark says, if the world can’t stop Russia from taking over Ukraine, China could use such a failure as an opening for their own move to take over of Taiwan.

“We’re gonna lose the microchip industry on Taiwan, which is the leading developer, innovator, and creator, and its gonna go to China and they’re going to dominate the world in microchip production and that is not in our interests,” Clark said. “The bottom line is we have a failed foreign policy that has backed us into a corner and that we are left now with no good options.”

