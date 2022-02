OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A person was rushed to the hospital with several injuries Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene for a car crashing into a backyard of a house lining Sorensen Pkwy near 50th & Arcadia Ave.

Officers were at the scene around 4:45 a.m.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

