Omaha fish fry back in action after two year hiatus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major Omaha fish fry is back in action Friday after being called off the past two years because of COVID.

They’re expecting to serve thousands before the night is over.

A team of about a hundred volunteers is working to make this a possibility. Lent starts next week but some Catholic churches like St. John Vianney have people coming to enjoy their fish fry a week early.

It’s something to help them get prepared for the rush of people who will flock there in the weeks to come.

“Mainly finding the stuff and people learning you know what they’re going to do at various stations and just remembering okay, how did we set this up and what did we do last year that worked, you know and make sure we’re doing it again so will do everything we would be doing it with a full fun but with half the customers,” said Lynn Gaston, Knights of Columbus.

Like many other fish fries, they’ll serve a variety of food. Fish, of course, mac and cheese, pancakes, and much much more.

People will be able to dine inside the church and they’ll also offer a drive-thru. With the pandemic affecting fish fries for almost two years, volunteers aren’t sure what the turnout will exactly be, but will be ready for it.

“So now, we’re trying to say okay, what’s going to happen this year? Are we going to get a lot of drive-thru because people don’t want to be inside or are we going to get a lot of people inside because they’re looking forward to being back out? We have no idea what to expect.”

Holy Name is also opening starting its fish fry a week early. Both are excited to have everyone back and socializing.

“That what we’re looking forward to getting back to is back together and having the community come in and enjoy an evening out.”

“Will see a lot of people we hope we haven’t seen in a couple years maybe. So we hope their back and we trust they will come back,” said Holy Name.

They are several fish fries underway right now and they’re scheduled to last through April.

