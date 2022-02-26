David’s Morning Forecast - Warming trend begins today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold morning across the metro with temperatures in the low teens and wind chills near zero, however not quite as cold as mornings earlier this week. Clear skies will give us plenty of sunshine as we head into the afternoon, helping to kick off a nice warm-up. Temperatures should warm into the upper 30s by the lunch hour, with mid to upper 40s across the metro this afternoon. That should put us several degrees above average for late February.

Todays High Temperatures (WOWT)

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall back to around 20 by Sunday morning, leading to another chilly start. However, the warming trend continues on Sunday. We’ll see lots of sunshine and light winds throughout the day. Temperatures should quickly warm into the 40s by Noon, with highs in the mid to upper 50s across the metro.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

The warm trend will continue through much of next week. Highs on Monday warm into the 60s, with mid to upper 60s possible on Tuesday. Winds will likely kick up to some degree on Tuesday. With the very dry trends, expect high fire danger any time we see gusty winds. Temperatures remain in the 60s on Wednesday, though we may see a few more clouds. Only a slight dip in the warmth on Thursday, with highs in the 50s. 60s remain in the forecast into Friday, though we will be watching a potential storm system with a chance for rain possibly changing to snow beginning Friday and lasting into the upcoming weekend.

